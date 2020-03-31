Since we’re all still quarantining and since food takeout is no longer a safe choice, we thought we’d tell you about all the Egyptian food bloggers who create the easiest and most brilliant of recipes. You do have a lot of free time on your hands, right?

Noha Emad

This wife and mum sure knows her recipes. Noha Emad is a food blogger who never ceases to blow our minds with her creative ways in the kitchen. She uses fancy ingredients for fancy looking food!

Aya Habib

You’ve probably heard about the 10-min home biscuits trend, right? Well, we’re here to tell you that Aya Habib was probably the first food blogger to spill its secrets. Unfortunately, we can only find her recipes on YouTube!

Mohammed Hazem

Whoever said Egyptian men can’t really cook is clearly wrong and Mohammed Hazem is the living proof to that. He’s originally a pharmacist but lucky for us, he didn’t give up on his passion for food!

Manar Hesham

This cute little chef mum never fails to bring joy to our timelines. Not just for her unrivaled professional recipes, but for how much love and thought she puts into every dish!

Passant El Molla

You might also know her Instagram account as “the food review”. Passant El Molla doesn’t just review the latest and trendiest dishes and food spots, she also makes her own!