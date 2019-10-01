It’s safe to say that at any given moment of the day, we’re all dying for a good cup of coffee. We know the struggle that comes with finding the perfect spot. Don’t worry, though, we’ve narrowed down the coffeeholic-approved places for the best cup of coffee in Cairo.

Second Cup

Combining both taste and size, Second Cup is a saving grace that also pays mind to our budgets, as far as coffee-places go.

You can find this hideaway at Mall of Arabia, Cairo Festival City, and in Heliopolis’s Baghdad Street in front of Koweidar.

Espresso Lab

Let’s face it. No coffee list would be complete without Espresso Lab. For good reason, too, its brews are as excellent as its ambiance and it’s definitely not something to be missed.

You can find Espresso Lab at Mall of Egypt, Maadi on Road 213, The Waterway, and Point 90 Mall in front of the American University in Cairo.

Espresso Perfetto

A quaint spot in Downtown Mall, Espresso Perfetto presents itself as the perfect spot to enjoy a good brew on your downtime. Reviews also tell us their German Pretzels are to die for.

Caribou Coffee

Of many branches and more fans, Caribou Coffee is an ideal coffee place that will give you your order just how you like it.

You can find it at Concord Plaza, City Stars, Mall of Egypt, Heliopolis’s Tivoli Dome, Maadi’s Carrefour City Centre, and Mohandessin next to Sultana.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Mixing good coffee with good atmosphere when it’s not too crowded, The Coffee Bean and Tree Leaf already had a spot saved on our list. And our hearts.

You can find it in Zamalek on Abu El-Feda Street, Nasr City’s City Center, and Mohandessin on 6A Aswan Square.

Coffee Corner

Although small, Coffee Corner sure makes it its mission to pack a shocking punch through its coffee and amiability. Any Macchiato, especially, is to die for according to reviews.

You can find Coffee Corner at Degla Maadi on Road 233 and Zamalek on Hassan Assem Street.

Qahwa

Living up to its name, Qahwa is renowned for having some of the best coffee Cairo has to offer. When there, be sure to try the breakfast menu. It’s almost as famous as the coffee!

You can find Qahwa at Mall of Arabia, Arkan Mall, The Waterway, and Heliopolis’s Tivoli Dome.

Did we miss your favorite coffee place? Share with us your top pick!