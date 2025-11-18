National Bank of Egypt CEO Mohamed ElEtreby has officially made Forbes’ Top 100 CEOs of 2025 list. Since taking on his role in September 2024, ElEtreby has led NBE through a strong period of growth and financing momentum — including major syndicated loans in energy, infrastructure, and transport, and a new $50 million agreement with the Arab Fund to support MSMEs.

The recognition highlights NBE’s expanding regional presence and ElEtreby’s leadership across Egypt’s banking sector as Chairman of both the Federation of Egyptian Banks and the Union of Arab Banks.

A notable milestone for one of the region’s most influential financial leaders.