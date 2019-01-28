On the evening of Sunday, January 27th, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived to Cairo from Aswan accompanied by France’s first lady Brigitte Macron.

The presidential couple visited one of Egypt’s most iconic touristic sites, the temples of Abu Simble, on Sunday morning before lunching at one of the nearby hotels.

Macron was welcomed by Aswan governor Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Antiquities Khaled El Anani, as well as Minister of Tourism Rania El Mashat.

Under the slogan “Egypt and France; shared history“, President Abdel-Fattah Al Sisi is reportedly going to meet up with his French counterpart on Monday, January 28th to discuss the future cooperation between the two countries.

The talks are also going to include economic reforms, areas of collaboration, Libyan and Syrian affairs, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It’s worth mentioning that this is Macron’s first official visit to Egypt as president.

