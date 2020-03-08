On the 7th of March, Matt Swider, a regular American tourist started documenting his journey in Egypt. Little did he know, things were about to take a bleak turn.

If you haven’t checked Twitter in a while, let’s tell you the story. Matt Swider, an American-based online editor, arrived in Egypt to enjoy what was supposed to be a nice touristic visit.

Can't recommend Pyramids View Inn in Giza enough. This is from the roofdeck where you get breakfast. It's cheaper vs the 2 luxury hotels further away. The staff is honest (so important here), and while they gently steer you into their tours, in most cases, it's a positive upsell. pic.twitter.com/JEVabVnNyH — Matt Swider (@mattswider) March 7, 2020

He began a Twitter thread documenting his every move and visit when suddenly, he posted saying that he caught the Coronavirus and is now being detained at quarantine!

(19/many) So I’m going to skip ahead of some tweets, skip some photos and tell the world That while Egypt was breatkingly beautiful, I have been quarantined on that Nile Cruise. I feel fine. pic.twitter.com/IohCQlTLLJ — Matt Swider (@mattswider) March 7, 2020

According to Swider, he caught the infectious disease when he boarded a Nile cruise ship in Aswan, where many other people were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

(23/many) This is what the Egyptian military plane looked like on the inside for those w/ #coronavirus. This… was a new experience. pic.twitter.com/fKZjt4ocEu — Matt Swider (@mattswider) March 8, 2020

He still kept documenting his every step as he was later detained and then moved to Marsa Matrouh, where he was to be hospitalized, aboard a military plane .

Upon his arrival to Marsa Matrouh, he updated his followers and confirmed to be a carrier of the virus. He also took the time to describe how he’s being treated in the most human and professional way possible!

(25/many) Well. This is my home in Egypt for the foreseeable future, until I am cleared of #coronavirus. The hospital staff has been extremely friendly so far. I’m exhausted and will finally get sleep…until more tests. 😴 pic.twitter.com/JvOBDcRBr8 — Matt Swider (@mattswider) March 8, 2020

This was the last tweet we got from Swider. And thousands of his followers are waiting for further updates….