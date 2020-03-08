On the 7th of March, Matt Swider, a regular American tourist started documenting his journey in Egypt. Little did he know, things were about to take a bleak turn.
If you haven’t checked Twitter in a while, let’s tell you the story. Matt Swider, an American-based online editor, arrived in Egypt to enjoy what was supposed to be a nice touristic visit.
He began a Twitter thread documenting his every move and visit when suddenly, he posted saying that he caught the Coronavirus and is now being detained at quarantine!
According to Swider, he caught the infectious disease when he boarded a Nile cruise ship in Aswan, where many other people were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
He still kept documenting his every step as he was later detained and then moved to Marsa Matrouh, where he was to be hospitalized, aboard a military plane .
Upon his arrival to Marsa Matrouh, he updated his followers and confirmed to be a carrier of the virus. He also took the time to describe how he’s being treated in the most human and professional way possible!