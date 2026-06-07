In a fast-paced world, the experiences and moments we live are part of the way we express ourselves, as many people are no longer searching only for new places, but for different worlds that offer a sense of energy, discovery, and adventure.

From this perspective, IQOS, the number 1 tobacco heating system 1 , continues to develop interactive experiences inspired by contemporary lifestyles through “Electric Dreams,” which combine music, culture, travel, and the unique energy that defines different destinations, within a framework aimed at transforming curiosity and exploration into real moments and experiences that can be lived and shared.

“Electric Dreams” is a six-week journey featuring a series of interactive digital challenges that give adults Egyptian nicotine users, a real opportunity to be selected to embark on adventures specially designed for them to go beyond the boundaries of traditional travel and transforming into immersive sensory and cultural experiences within Egypt and abroad.

These journeys combine excitement, tranquility, and intrigue in enchanting global destinations; from the magic of Morocco, where music and visual performances harmonize amidst the open desert, and the spirit of adventure along the coasts of Portugal, to the unexpected nature of Slovenia’s legendary caves and the vibrant youth culture and technological development in South Korea.

Within Egypt, “Electric Dreams” offers summer experiences inspired by the atmosphere of the sea, music, and the energy associated with coastal life through “Coastal Rhythm” in Sharm El Sheikh and “Summer Ease” on the North Coast.

Jonathan Kwak, Smoke-Free Products Director for Egypt and Levant at Philip Morris International, said: “Electric Dreams by IQOS embody the true concept of how specially crafted experiences give adult users the opportunity to live exceptional moments that reflect the spirit of discovery and energy upon which this journey is based.” He added: “We continue our efforts to encourage adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking, to switch to a better alternative such as IQOS”.

Heated tobacco products, while not risk-free, are a better alternative for adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking. Tobacco combustion in cigarettes occurs at approximately 800°C, while IQOS heats tobacco, producing an aerosol instead of smoke, and this has been shown to result in lower levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarette smoke. To join the Electric Dreams experience and explore the different missions and winning opportunities, please visit:

Win Electric Dreams with IQOS ILUMA i Electric Purple | IQOS EGYPT Discover Electric Purple, the new IQOS ILUMA i range colour. Start here the journey for a chance to win one of the Electric Dreams or surprises with IQOS.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector.

The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smokefree products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025 PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption.



The smoke-free business accounted for 43% of PMI’s first-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of worldclass scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies.



Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match’s General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI’s IQOS devices and consumables – the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA.



With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to “PMI”, “we”, “our” and “us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit



www.pmi.com

www.pmiscience.com

PMI global estimate of total In-Market Sales of Heated Tobacco Units as of December 2024.