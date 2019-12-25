One of our favorite things about the end of every year is looking back on how it went and reflecting on all the good things we came out with. One of which is definitely the rising stars and exceptional talents who stunned us for many reasons!

In this list, you’ll find a number of familiar faces who stunned us this year with their reinvented talents, and you’ll also find a couple of new faces whom we can’t wait to see more of in the future.

Here are the top 12 Rising Stars of 2019!

#1 Passant Shawky

Passant Shawky has been part of the entertainment scene for over five years now so she’s not really a ‘rising‘ star, but we have to admit that she took 2019 by storm – which makes her fit the criteria.

Her roles in “Qabil“, “Kalabsh 3“, and “Lama Benetweled” have been really significant, even the small parts of them. Shawky is such a talented actress and we can’t wait to see more of her.

#2 Mohamed Hatem

Like Shawky, Mohamed Hatem has been acting for quite a while now. But he only began to shine in the past couple of years. However, what’s special about his presence in 2019 is his roles in “Aho Dah Eli Sar“, “Lama Benetweled“, and “Mamalek El-Nar“. He really did a great job and we’re here to see more!

#3 Khaled Anwar

Ever since “Ka2eno Embareh” and “Awalem Khafeya“, Khaled Anwar has been one of our favorite rising stars. But this year, “Zodiac” introduced so many young figures who showed true talent and Anwar was one of them as he shined in the fan favorite series!

We honestly can’t wait to see this young man as the main protagonist in the future!

#4 May El-Ghety

Even though we’ve seen a lot of El-Ghety in significant works before, she really shined more than ever this year. Especially in “Zodiac“. Her talent really showed as she played the deep dramatic character in the series.

#5 Youssef Othman

Ok, let’s be real here; Youssef Othman has been part of this scene for SO LONG now, ever since he was a little kid. Remember “Ba7eb El-Cima” and “Sib w Ana Asib“? But seeing him playing different characters now is like rediscovering him in a different light.

Othman doesn’t just have great talent in acting as we’ve seen in “Zelzal” and “Lakher Nafas“, but he also has a YouTube Channel where he talks about football. So, go Youssef!

#6 Hend Abdelhalim

Hend Abdelhalim also shined this year in her role in “Zodiac“. She’s been here for a while too but like we previously mentioned; this year, “Zodiac” was a fan favorite and it graced us with so many great talents and performances. One of which was Abdelhalim, who also did a great job in “Lakher Nafas“.

#7 Ahmed Khaled Saleh

Another gem that we’ve seen in “Zodiac” is Ahmed Khaled Saleh. The young actor who’s been taking the last couple of years by storm already. In 2019, we’ve also seen him in “Abo Gabal“, “Qabil” and he even made an appearance in “El-Fil El-Azrak 2“. Way to go Ahmed!

#8 Asmaa Abolyazid

Asmaa Abolyazid stunned us this year with her performances in “El-Mamar“, “Zodiac“, and “Hogan“. There’s no doubt that Abolyazid has been in the scene for quite sometime now, but she really took this year by storm and we had to acknowledge that. Can’t wait to see more of her everywhere!

#9 Mohamed Mahran

Mohamed Mahran is also one of the talents who have been here for a while. But in 2019, we’ve seen what he’s really made of! Especially in “Zodiac“, like all his co-stars. We’re all so excited to see Mahran in Nicola Mouawad’s upcoming movie “Mako“!

#10 Hazem Ehab

This year, we’ve seen a lot of young actor and rising star Hazem Ehab. His acting skills amazed us in “Lakher Nafas“، “Aho Dah Eli Sar” as well as his play “Seket Safar“. Like all of the gifted actors on the list, we’re pretty sure Ehab will be a big deal in the coming years.

#11 Dayana Hesham

For the past couple of years, we’ve been seeing Dayana Hesham in a few works like “Bel-7agm El-3a2ely“, “Abo El-3arousa” and “Ka2eno Embareh“. But nothing came close to the huge talent we’ve seen come out of her in 2019’s “Bela Dalil“. We’re definitely keeping an eye on this one!

#12 Sara Adel

We haven’t really seen much of the rising star Sara Adel except in small roles throughout the past 5/6 years. However, in 2019, she portrayed Nadia alongside Eyad Nassar in “Hawadeet El-Champselyzée” and we gotta say, we’re predicting a bright future for this talented actress!

There you go! Those were our picks for 2019’s rising stars. Tell us, who were your favorites? And do you have someone on mind who’s not on the list? Let us know in the comments!