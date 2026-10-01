In a healthcare and consumer market this competitive, the ability to connect scientific knowledge with business strategy is a real advantage. For Dr. Yomna Badr, that connection has driven more than 18 years of growth across the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical and nutraceutical industries.

She graduated from Cairo University’s Faculty of Pharmacy with a solid scientific base, then moved beyond the usual boundaries of pharmacy into sales, marketing, brand development and executive leadership.

Her career has taken her through prominent global and regional organizations, including Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Pfizer, Bioderma, Infinity Clinic Pharma and ECC Group. Each stop added something new: a sharper read on markets, consumers, and what it actually takes to build a brand.

She now serves as Marketing Board Advisor at ECC Group and Marketing Director at Infinity Clinic Pharma, work that sits right at the intersection that has defined her career, where scientific understanding meets strategic marketing and commercial thinking.

Her experience covers cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, beauty and personal care, and includes the development, launch and positioning of brands such as Infinity Naturals, Infinity Supplements, Infinity Spanish Labs, Source Beauty, MYVI and Skinify.

Still, her career isn’t just a list of positions held. It’s a shift in how she sees products: starting from a scientific lens, then learning how to turn that understanding into brands that are relevant and built to last.

That same thinking runs through her approach to leadership.

She’s built marketing teams from the ground up and backed professionals as they stepped into managerial and leadership roles, always pushing for ownership, strategic thinking and continuous learning alongside commercial results.

Her interest in developing people eventually reached beyond her own companies. She co-founded Career Gossips, a career and leadership development platform that has now trained more than 5,000 professionals and worked with more than 30 companies across the Middle East and Canada.

Her education kept pace with her career. On top of her pharmacy degree, she holds an MBA from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport and is an ICF-certified Career and Executive Coach.

More than 18 years in, Dr. Yomna Badr’s path shows how a scientific foundation can grow into something much bigger, one that takes in marketing, business strategy, brand building and leadership.

Her career makes the case that expertise doesn’t have to stay in one lane. Science becomes the foundation, marketing becomes the tool, and leadership becomes how individual expertise turns into something an entire organization can use.