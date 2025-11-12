From a wrinkle-release spray to science-backed haircare, Egyptian entrepreneurs are proving that innovation can start anywhere — and grow everywhere. Powered by creativity, persistence, and the reach of digital retail, local founders are finding new ways to turn simple ideas into successful national brands. One standout story is Iron Mist, a wrinkle-release spray created by marketing professional Shady Mabrouk. After appearing on Shark Tank Egypt and joining Amazon.eg as a selling partner, Iron Mist’s sales doubled, reflecting how Egyptian entrepreneurs are blending on-screen visibility with online scale to reach millions of customers.