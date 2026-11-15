Cairo – November 2026 – Over a single day, the third edition of “SHE CAN – Tech & AI Edition” brought together people looking to develop their careers, SME owners, and entrepreneurs to explore the opportunities AI offers in the job market and in running and growing a business. Entreprenelle, the leading social enterprise across the Middle East and North Africa, organized the event.

This edition welcomed more than 3000 visitors and 40 speakers, and was supported by its 50 strategic partners.

The 13 sessions were designed as one continuous journey, starting with career development, moving through shared topics, and closing with business growth and management.

The first six sessions examined AI’s impact on CV screening, candidate assessments, and hiring decisions, as well as human skills and digital presence.