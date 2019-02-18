Cairo, 13 February – GB Auto, a leading automotive company in the Middle East and North Africa, and a non-bank financial services provider in Egypt, hosted a group of select international investors on Tuesday, 12 February, led by Renaissance Capital, a specialised emerging and frontier markets investment bank, on its Egypt Investor Trip.

GB Auto was represented at the meeting by Mr. Mansour Kabbani, a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Andre Valavanis, Associate Vice President, IR, Sarah Maged, IR Communication Manager and Marina Kamel, IR Associate.

The main points of discussion included:

Shining the spotlight on GB Auto’s main business lines

A 2019 guidance update

The 2019 outlook

Recent developments in each business line.

Renaissance Capital’s dedicated Egypt Investor Trip is taking place over three days in Cairo, Egypt (11-13 February) providing bespoke closed meetings for top international investors represeting a total AUM of ca. $70bn with over 20 corporates across multiple sectors and precedes the upcoming North Africa Investor Conference in Cape Town, South Africa on 9-10 April.