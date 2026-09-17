Geely chose Egypt as the stage for the worldwide debut of the all-new Monjaro EM-i, its new flagship SUV, launched locally by Abou Ghaly Motors.

The global unveiling puts Egypt firmly in the spotlight as Geely introduces one of its most significant new models to the market. It also reflects the scale of Geely’s ambitions for the region, with Abou Ghaly Motors bringing the brand’s latest flagship to Egyptian drivers as part of a broader push around innovation, technology, and premium mobility.

What the Car Actually Delivers

Strip away the launch theatrics and the Monjaro EM-i still holds up on substance. It combines:

A commanding, unmistakable road presence

A tech-forward cabin built around genuine usability, not just screens

Premium comfort that doesn’t feel bolted on

Extended-range performance, the one thing most “does it all” SUVs quietly sacrifice.

It’s a flagship aimed at buyers who refuse to trade off capability for polish, or vice versa.

And instead of a conventional reveal, Abou Ghaly Motors built the entire campaign around one sharp idea: the Monjaro EM-i doesn’t just get noticed — it takes over. The tagline isn’t subtle: a car captivating enough to pull you out of everything else going on around you.

Egyptian actor Ahmed El Saadany fronts the campaign, which runs as a full 360° rollout rather than a single launch film — a deliberate bet that attention, not specs, is what gets a flagship remembered in a crowded field.

Setting the Stage for What’s Ahead

The global debut marks the beginning of a new chapter for Geely and Abou Ghaly Motors in Egypt, bringing the brand’s flagship SUV to the market through a launch designed to match the scale of the product itself.

With the Monjaro EM-i now taking center stage, Geely and Abou Ghaly Motors are continuing to build on the momentum around the model and its wider vision for the future of mobility in Egypt. From its global reveal to the full 360° campaign surrounding it, the launch positions the Monjaro EM-i as a significant new addition to Geely’s lineup — and one that the brand is clearly putting front and center.