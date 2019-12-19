On the 6th of December, Ghabbour Foundation collaborated with TVET Egypt to launch its first ever Go Kart Competition “دوس بنزين” in Mirage Mall.

The Competition included 6 groups, all consisting of trainees from vocational and technical schools. Ghabbour Foundation schools participated via 2 teams from Imbaba, Kafr El Zayat and Alexandria; all competed in assembling and racing off-road vehicles against one other.

It has been an outstanding event, as it is the automotive trainees’ first encounter in assembling cars from scratch, in addition to boosting their soft skills such as team work, planning and organization, respect of rules and safety regulations as well as time management.

The aim of the Competition is to improve vocational trainees’ general learning experience as well as promote a positive image of vocational education in society, in line with Ghabbour Foundation’s mission to bridge the gap between quality of vocational education graduates and industry requirements.

According to George Sedky, Secretary General of Ghabbour Foundation, and GB Auto’s Chief Human Resources Officer, this competition isn’t just about winning a race, it’s a chance for trainees to learn how to work well together because only teamwork will allow them a chance at winning this friendly game, which is the main goal of the event.

Ghabbour Foundation’s first technical competition promoted collaboration to achieve a common goal, throughout the day, points were gained for speed, number of laps, and answering technical questions, also, team members applied safety and emergency skills that transfer directly to their safe driving practices on public roads.

The day was so fruitful that not only the first and second winning teams left with trophies, but all 6 teams went home with such an incomparable added value, and a day to remember.