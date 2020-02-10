GB Ghabour and Fabrika proudly announces the launch of their Nozha-land, Nasr City brand. The event took place on the 28th of January and witnessed the presence of Fabrika’s AVP, Mr Ahmed El Bazz. El Bazz proudly discussed how this branch is an important asset in the family of both Fabrika and Ghabour.

The new branch, a showroom, is a new concept they wanted to utilize and experiment with especially to cover the colossal area of Nasr City. The main aim behind the showroom is meeting their clients down at the market.

Where clients would be able to deal directly with the selling company and hence facilitating all aspects of the car-buying process; amongst the many other privileges this new branch has to offer.

The cars on display are all owned by Fabrika and they come in both GB brands and non-GB brands; with an extended warranty, top-notch service and great prices.