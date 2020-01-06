Yesterday, January 5th, was the Annual Golden Globe event and a HUGE opportunity to comment on all the fashion extravaganza!

Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride as we examine the best and worst dresses Hollywood had to offer!

First off: The Best Dressed

The Glamorous Look: Scarlett Johansson

The Marriage Story star turned eyes at the Globes with a Vera Wang classic-red gown. We salute her for her bold choice, not everyone can pull off that look.

The Trendy Look: Cate Blanchett

Puffy shoulders is a trend not meant for everyone, but Cate Blanchett can literally pull off anything. And so she did in this amazing Mary Katrantzou dress!

The Lavish Look: Nicole Kidman

The Big little Lies diva also adopted the red theme for the night. Versace blessed our eyes with this look on the Australian beauty. Bow down for the queen y’all!

The Simple Look: Margot Robbie

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star went for chic and simple with her Channel dress. The two-fabric dress just made her look radiant!

The Safest Dress: Jennifer Aniston

The beauty that is Jennifer Aniston was one of the few celebs who resorted to the color black and played it safe. And what a great choice that was! Thanks Dior for making it happen.

The Coolest Tux: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Fleabag star went for a power suit style for the evening. Although a suit is a pretty tricky red carpet choice, we have to say, this one by Ralph And Russo worked just fine for her. Especially with that pixie cut!

The Most Dreamy Look: Kirsten Dunst

Kristen Dunst takes the “pretty in pink” phrase seriously as she served some dreamy look in this pastel dress by Rodarte.

The Royal Look: Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is basically Hollywood royalty and she sure dresses like royalty too. She looked absolutely divine in a Dior Maroon multi-layered dress. Right?

The Throwback Look: Saoirse Ronan

The Little Women star went for a silky Celine silhouette that gave us a little, just a little, Great Gatsby 20s vibes. Great choice though.

The Greek Look: Michelle Williams

This awards-hunter looked like a Greek goddess in this pastel orange Louis Vuitton number. The turquoise shoulder strap also gave it the modern edge it needed!

The Worst Dressed:

The Christmas Gift: Jennifer Lopez

Christmas is over, but apparently J Lo didn’t get the memo. The megastar wore a gown by Valentino that was far from pretty. She looked like a giant gift!

The Eye-catching Look: Zoë Kravitz

Honestly we love polka dots. Apparently, so does Zoe Kravitz, to the point where she wore two different types of them. Sorry we love you Zoe, but a major failed attempt.

The Awkward Look: Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star was yet another failed attempt. We don’t know what to make of this dress really, but something about it was really off. Color wise, design wise and everything wise!

The “we don’t know” Look: Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek can basically pull off any look. But she definitely didn’t this time. The top part of the dress doesn’t match the bottom at all and it honestly looks cheap!

There you go. Our best and worst dressed list for the 2020 Golden Globes is nothing but the start to the awards season coming our way!