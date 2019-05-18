If you are looking to lose weight this Ramadan instead of gain, then this guide is the kick-start you need. Modest food intake paired with a disciplined exercise regiment can help you become a new you inside and out by the end of the month! We recommend the thirty minute ZR30 Total Body Workout available on productivemuslim.com.

Day 1

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, 1 grilled chicken breast fillet, 3 cups of your favourite salad, a handful of nuts, a cup of tea/coffee

After Workout: A protein shake or smoothie

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, followed by 1 whole papaya

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with 1 sliced banana, and 1 chopped date (optional)

Day 2

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, 2 grilled tilapia fillets, 2 cups steamed mixed vegetables, a cup of tea/coffee

After Workout: A smoothie

Snack: Watermelon

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 date, 2 boiled eggs with sauteed baby spinach

Day 3

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, chicken with lemon roasted vegetables, a cup of tea/coffee

After Workout: A protein shake

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, yogurt with granola/muesli chunks

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with 1 sliced banana, 1 chopped date (optional)

Day 4

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, grilled chicken salad, a cup of mint tea

After Workout: A glass of carrot juice

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 banana sliced in half, with walnuts, cinnamon, and honey, baked for 15 minutes

Sohour: 1 large date and a large smoothie

Day 5

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, grilled tuna steak with salsa, a cup of apple cinnamon tea

After Workout: A smoothie

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, a bowl of fat free Greek yogurt, topped with crushed walnuts

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with blueberries

Day 6

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, basil and bulgur salad, a cup of tea/coffee

After Workout: A protein shake

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 apple, 1 pear

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 3 cups of fat free Greek yogurt topped with walnuts, raisins, and crushed granola/muesli

Day 7

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, cracked wheat grilled zucchini salad, a cup of tea/coffee

After Workout: 2 cups of carrot juice with a handful of almonds

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, carrots with fresh guacamole

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 large date, a smoothie

Day 8

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, kale and quinoa salad with black beans.

A cup of herbal tea

After Workout: A smoothie

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, mixed nuts with 2 cups of fat free Greek yogurt

Sohour: 2 glasses of water 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with 1 sliced banana, and 1 chopped date (optional).

Day 9

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, bean salad with za’tar, a cup of preferred tea/coffee

After Workout: A protein shake.

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 banana with a handful of nuts

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 3 cups of lentil soup topped with quinoa

Day 10

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, spicy kasha vegetable salad, a cup of mint tea

After Workout: A glass of carrot juice and a handful of walnuts

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 2 cups of mixed fruits

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of cooked oatmeal, topped with 4-5 strawberries and 2 dates

Day 11

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, oats and lentil haleem a cup of preferred tea/coffee

After Workout: A protein shake or smoothie

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 cantaloupe

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 2 boiled eggs served with sauteed spinach, 1 orange

Day 12

Iftar: 2 glasses of water, chicken with beans and nuts, a cup of mint tea

After Workout: A smoothie

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 2 cups of mixed berries

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 3 cups of fat free Greek yogurt topped with walnuts, granola/ muesli, raisins, and 2 chopped dates (optional)

Day 13

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, 2 grilled chicken shish kebabs, with a salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and baby spinach sprinkled with lemon juice. A handful of mixed nuts, a cup of preferred tea/coffee

After Workout: A protein shake

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 cup of roasted chickpeas – sprinkle olive oil on boiled chickpeas. Then add cayenne pepper, lemon juice and bake it for 15-20 minutes

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, an omelet made with onions and green pepper wrapped inside 2 romaine lettuce leaves

Day 14

Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, grilled chicken with beans and nuts, a cup of mint tea

After Workout: A glass of carrot juice

Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 cup fat free Greek yogurt with a few raisins

Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 bowl of lentil soup, topped with chopped cucumbers