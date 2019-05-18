If you are looking to lose weight this Ramadan instead of gain, then this guide is the kick-start you need. Modest food intake paired with a disciplined exercise regiment can help you become a new you inside and out by the end of the month! We recommend the thirty minute ZR30 Total Body Workout available on productivemuslim.com.
Day 1
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, 1 grilled chicken breast fillet, 3 cups of your favourite salad, a handful of nuts, a cup of tea/coffee
After Workout: A protein shake or smoothie
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, followed by 1 whole papaya
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with 1 sliced banana, and 1 chopped date (optional)
Day 2
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, 2 grilled tilapia fillets, 2 cups steamed mixed vegetables, a cup of tea/coffee
After Workout: A smoothie
Snack: Watermelon
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 date, 2 boiled eggs with sauteed baby spinach
Day 3
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, chicken with lemon roasted vegetables, a cup of tea/coffee
After Workout: A protein shake
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, yogurt with granola/muesli chunks
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with 1 sliced banana, 1 chopped date (optional)
Day 4
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, grilled chicken salad, a cup of mint tea
After Workout: A glass of carrot juice
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 banana sliced in half, with walnuts, cinnamon, and honey, baked for 15 minutes
Sohour: 1 large date and a large smoothie
Day 5
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, grilled tuna steak with salsa, a cup of apple cinnamon tea
After Workout: A smoothie
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, a bowl of fat free Greek yogurt, topped with crushed walnuts
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with blueberries
Day 6
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, basil and bulgur salad, a cup of tea/coffee
After Workout: A protein shake
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 apple, 1 pear
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 3 cups of fat free Greek yogurt topped with walnuts, raisins, and crushed granola/muesli
Day 7
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, cracked wheat grilled zucchini salad, a cup of tea/coffee
After Workout: 2 cups of carrot juice with a handful of almonds
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, carrots with fresh guacamole
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 large date, a smoothie
Day 8
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, kale and quinoa salad with black beans.
A cup of herbal tea
After Workout: A smoothie
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, mixed nuts with 2 cups of fat free Greek yogurt
Sohour: 2 glasses of water 1 cup of oatmeal cooked in 2 cups fat free milk, topped with 1 sliced banana, and 1 chopped date (optional).
Day 9
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, bean salad with za’tar, a cup of preferred tea/coffee
After Workout: A protein shake.
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 banana with a handful of nuts
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 3 cups of lentil soup topped with quinoa
Day 10
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, spicy kasha vegetable salad, a cup of mint tea
After Workout: A glass of carrot juice and a handful of walnuts
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 2 cups of mixed fruits
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 cup of cooked oatmeal, topped with 4-5 strawberries and 2 dates
Day 11
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, oats and lentil haleem a cup of preferred tea/coffee
After Workout: A protein shake or smoothie
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 cantaloupe
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 2 boiled eggs served with sauteed spinach, 1 orange
Day 12
Iftar: 2 glasses of water, chicken with beans and nuts, a cup of mint tea
After Workout: A smoothie
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 2 cups of mixed berries
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 3 cups of fat free Greek yogurt topped with walnuts, granola/ muesli, raisins, and 2 chopped dates (optional)
Day 13
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, 2 grilled chicken shish kebabs, with a salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and baby spinach sprinkled with lemon juice. A handful of mixed nuts, a cup of preferred tea/coffee
After Workout: A protein shake
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 cup of roasted chickpeas – sprinkle olive oil on boiled chickpeas. Then add cayenne pepper, lemon juice and bake it for 15-20 minutes
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, an omelet made with onions and green pepper wrapped inside 2 romaine lettuce leaves
Day 14
Iftar: 3 dates with 2 glasses of water, grilled chicken with beans and nuts, a cup of mint tea
After Workout: A glass of carrot juice
Snack: 2 cups of green tea, 1 cup fat free Greek yogurt with a few raisins
Sohour: 2 glasses of water, 1 bowl of lentil soup, topped with chopped cucumbers