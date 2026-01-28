We used to roll our eyes when our moms put on their Turkish dramas; they were just too much. But between the dramatic plot twists, we got pulled in and became hooked as the stories got more intense. So what we once frowned upon turned into something we can’t miss. Here are the guilty pleasures we swore we hated (until we didn’t).

El Eshq El Mamnou3

Beren Saat captivated viewers as a young woman who marries a much older man to spite her mother, only for a forbidden affair with his nephew to ignite obsession, betrayal, and constant suspense. Packed with scandalous love triangles, El Eshq El Mamnou3 sparked the Middle East’s first deep love affair with Turkish dramas.

Harim El Sultan

Led by Halit Ergenc and Meryem Uzerli, the series captivated audiences with the rise of Suleiman the Magnificent and his passionate, power-shifting love story with Roxelana. Spanning glory, jealousy, and downfall before and after Suleiman’s death, the four-season epic became a cultural obsession across the Middle East and garnered a cult following.

Fatma

Beren Saat delivered a heartbreaking performance yet again as Fatma, a village girl whose shattered life forces her into marriage with Kerim after a devastating crime took place. Viewers fiercely rooted for justice, erupting with joy as love bloomed between Fatma and Kerim after finally reclaiming her happiness when justice prevailed.

Ala Mar El Zaman

Starring Ayca Bingol and Erkan Petekkaya, the series drew audiences in through a son’s emotional narration of a complicated childhood, broken parents, and enduring pain; blending sorrow, nostalgia, and bittersweet hope. Viewers were left deeply moved, ending the golden era of Turkish dramas on a bittersweet note.

Hob A3ma

Burak Ozcivit and Neslihan Atagul portrayed two lovers from opposite classes whose romance threatened families, hidden secrets, and their own fate as well. It kept audiences emotionally invested until the very end, making it the latest Turkish series to truly capture the culture’s heart.