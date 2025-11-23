Just 15 minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum, KAÏA is Guira Developments’ newest boutique residential destination in Sheikh Zayed, crafted for those who value wellness, thoughtful design, and a strong sense of community. More than a home , it’s a lifestyle shaped by calm living, green spaces, and contemporary elegance.

A New Lifestyle Destination

KAÏA introduces a fresh take on boutique living in West Cairo. Designed as an intimate, human-centered community, the development blends mindful architecture with serene outdoor spaces, creating a balanced environment where residents can feel connected yet comfortably tucked away from the city’s rush.

Mindful Design Meets Everyday Ease

Across 38,400 sqm, homes at KAÏA range from one-bedroom residences to spacious penthouses, all built around natural materials, generous layouts, and wellness-driven features. ELSE Lab’s (An Alchemy Studio) architectural approach focuses on delivering an experience of privacy, clarity, and soft design language, ensuring every corner feels intentional and inviting.

A Heart for Wellness and Community

Anchoring the development is its signature Pavilion and Spa, crafted by the globally renowned IBUKU studio. This sculptural, nature-inspired center brings a touch of Balinese artistry to Sheikh Zayed, creating spaces that encourage relaxation, mindfulness, and community interaction. Surrounding green pathways and curated communal areas further enrich the neighborhood feel.

Sustainable Living as Standard

KAÏA integrates eco-conscious living into its core, offering EV charging stations, energy-efficient homes, and waste-segregation systems. It’s a forward-looking community designed for modern residents who appreciate sustainability the same way as style.

A Legacy of Crafting Intimate Residential Destinations

Founded in 2016 and backed by over 40 years of multi-generational development experience, Guira Developments has established a reputation for creating intimate, low-density residential communities that prioritize quality, human connection, and architectural integrity. With a portfolio that includes coastal and urban destinations such as Beit El Bahr (joint venture), Bay 7, and

Mazeej Giza, the company continues to redefine contemporary living in Egypt through thoughtful design, reliable delivery, and a commitment to building meaningful places to call home.