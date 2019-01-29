By: John Samir

On Monday, January 28, Egyptian DJ Hamo Beka was sentenced to 3 months in prison for hosting an unlicensed beach concert in Alexandria last month. The Musicians’ Syndicate reported the incident to the police which in turn headed there and called it off.

History of Hamo Beka And The Syndicate

This is not the first dispute between Hamo Beka and the syndicate. Last November, the Musicians’ Syndicate publicly announced they are only licensing Hamo Beka’s for DJing, but not concert hosting.

On his side, the artist posted a video on Instagram assuring his fans that he is not imprisoned yet, but was indeed sentenced to 3 months (as a primary sentence).

Hamo Beka also commented that he hosts these parties to make people happy, and that he didn’t harm anyone. Unlicensed concerts, in his opinion, are not an actual crime.

Regretting His Work!

An odd statement was made by the artist: “My work is ribald! Everyone makes mistakes”. The way he defended himself on a personal level and described his work as a”mistake” kind of implies he’s apologizing to us. Where is your cause Beka?!

He also asked for his fans’ support and suggested they create a hashtag for him. Except that a lot of people were turned off by the video.

“By the way, I would’ve appreciated your words without this sad music.. Quit this tragic approach.”

An Excuse For Beka

It’s obvious that he doesn’t get this party licensing issue, neither do we. There are people who want to hear him singing (or doing whatever he does) and are ready to pay him for doing it. After all, it’s all in the street, or the beach to be accurate, not on national TV!

This sentence gets us to think, how does licensing artists work in Egypt? When does the syndicate allow someone to host a concert? And based on what criteria? Should upcoming talents work pro bono until they get licensed?