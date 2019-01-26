It’s been reported that Haytham Ahmed Zaki, the late Ahmed Zaki’s son, will be making a comeback on the big screen with a “surprise” sequel to one of his father’s famous works “Kaborya“.

Released in 1990, the original movie was written by Essam El Shama’a, and directed by Khairy Beshara. Starring the late actor Ahmed Zaki and actress Raghda.

The new film is written by Amr El Daly and directed by Kareem Ismail. It’s worth mentioning that Ismail was the one who made the announcement; with no further details revealed about the production process, shooting or release date.

But the question here is, does that movie really need a sequel? From our experience with sequels in general, they don’t usually turn out to be the best decision. Especially when you have big shoes to fill, even if they are your own father’s, they are still almost near impossible to fill. His son should be the first one to know better.

The sequel could be aiming to honor the late Ahmed Zaki; however, we’re not sure it’s going to completely do that. Adding to this the fact that Haytham Ahmed Zaki’s cinematic works have not done greatly throughout his career.

So, what do you guys think about this? Is the sequel really going to turn out great? Or will it just be an unfortunate failed attempt?

Sources: Masrawy