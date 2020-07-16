By Nourhan ElHadba

Sequels on Sequels. Lately anything that garners success sparks the rumors of a sequel. And for “Hekayat Banat“, that was the case.

Following the love the first three parts received, the events and the love stories we lived through with the characters; “Hekayat Banat” was a fun, light-hearted and relatable show.

But, did we really need that fourth part and from what we know now also a fifth? Well, we said it once and we’re saying it again in light of the circulating news, no we don’t.

Taking something that worked, and changing both the cast as well as the way the plot engaged the audience and losing the very essence of the show – simply ruins it.

Ending the third season with a satisfying note but leaving us wanting more prompted the producers and makers of the show to make the fourth season under any circumstances.

The stardom of the original four leads made it hard to get them all together again for a new season, and instead of taking the hint and not ruining something so special already, the show was recast.

Four new girls from a different generation starred in the fourth – and soon enough the fifth – season. The recasting coupled with the complete change of the writer, the plot, and the whole way the show was conducted basically turned it into a new show.

The return of “Hekayat Banat” in the first half of 2020 was highly advertised – the snippets showing parts of the episodes filled our Facebook feeds, and previous and new fans of the original show tuned in.

But let’s be honest here. No one actually liked this new season, based on significant social media reaction. However, still, the number of viewers was huge.

That being said, the whole thing felt like being drawn to the last Yasmine Sabry Ramadan series. We collectively didn’t like it, yet somehow, we couldn’t stop watching it. Same thing here.

With the fourth season of “Hekayat Banat“, we first thought it might be promising and that it might have something the previous ones had. But, with every passing minute, we were more convinced that they only ruined the good name of the show, in terms of both acting and obvious plot holes, for the sake of making more.

And now they’re making even more!

Since this has become a confirmed matter with the news about beginning the shooting of the 5th part circulating around, may we at least suggest better plots, more captivating scenarios similar to those that made the first three seasons hits in the first place?

We really need back the authenticity that made Hekayat Banat what it is. And we hope to at least see some of it in the newest season!

Not because something was successful means we need to keep making more of it at any cost. We’d rather be left wanting more of the original “Hekayat Banat” than getting more seasons that do not match up to what we loved in the first place.

But, if this is happening either way, please try to have a better plot, a better script, or by any means a better show. What are your thoughts?