“Her Diary” is a Facebook group which was created at the end of last year. The group started under the name “Bakrah El Regala“, aimed at hating on men. At the beginning, the members were a only small number of friends, before the group went viral.

However, due to a lot of controversy surrounding the topic, the name was quickly changed to “Her Diary”, and ever since then, the purpose of the group totally changed. It was all about girl power and support.

With that being said and as much as this group is supposed to be a good thing; there are some people on it who don’t even know the first thing about being a part of it.

In such groups, especially that this one is secret, girls let it all out. They talk about family drama, relationship problems, their exes, best friends, insecurities and so on. Mainly to share experiences but also to seek advice.

And because it’s SECRET, the girls usually feel safe letting their struggles out to people who will relate to them in a way.

But the worst happens when they find that their ‘supposedly’ private posts get screenshot and sent to people they know, including their exes.

Never-minding the fact that there is a STRICT rule of no screenshotting. So much for girl power, right?

There are some girls on the group who -for some reason- find it normal and maybe entertaining to screenshot a girl’s post about her ex-boyfriend for example and send it to him and others too.

Needless to say, this is such an awful act and the fact that girls find it easy and okay to do is just beyond us, to say the least. Even if there are some people out there who are not convinced with the group’s purpose but are on it for entertainment, it’s okay.

However, that still doesn’t give them the right to screenshot people’s personal stories, that they willingly chose to share with a secret group they trust, and send it to their ex-lovers, or even friends.

This is very disrespectful, problematic, low and unnecessary. Don’t you guys think?

You tell us, do you find this screenshotting act normal? Why are some girls just keen on doing it? Share your thoughts!