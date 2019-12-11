Before we say goodbye to 2019 and close the chapter on an eventful and fruitful year in the Egyptian cinema and entertainment scene, we need to acknowledge the biggest Egyptian blockbusters that were released this year!



#1 El-Fil El-Azrak 2



Topping the Egyptian box office is the second part of Ahmed Mourad’s “El-Fil El-Azrak”, directed by Marwan Hamed and starring Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, Khaled El-Sawy, Hend Sabri and Eyad Nassar. The movie made 103,518,813 EGP in revenues.



#2 Welad Rizk 2



With 100,200,223 EGP, the sequel of “Welad Rizk” came second and that’s definitely no surprise. Considering that the first movie was a big hit back in 2017.

The film is written by Salah El-Gehiny, directed by Tarek El-Eryan and is starring Ahmed Ezz, Ahmed El-Fishawy, Ahmed Dawood, Karim Kassem, Mohamed Mamdouh and Khaled El-Sawy.



#3 Casablanca



Amir Karara and Eyad Nassar’s anticipated thriller and action movie made 79,156,808 EGP this year.

The action-packed motion picture is written by Hesham Galal, directed by Peter Mimi and is starring Ghada Adel, Amr Abdelgelil and Lebleba.



#4 El-Mamar



The first Egyptian war movie in decades obviously had to be on the list. Considering that it was a huge deal to the point that it stayed in the movie theatres for so long after its initial release.

Written and directed by Sherif Arafa, the film made 74,495,223 EGP. It’s starring Ahmed Ezz, Ahmed Salah Hosny, Ahmed Falawkas, Mohamed Farrag, Ahmed Rizk and Mohamed El-Sharnouby.

#5 Nady El-Regal El-Sery



Because Karim Abdel Aziz came back stronger in 2019, another movie of his made it to this year’s blockbuster list.

“Nady El-Regal El-Sery” made 59,719,314 EGP and was a fan favorite in cinemas. The comedy is written by Ayman Watar and directed by Khaled El-Halafawy. It’s starring Ghada Adel, Maged El-Kidwani and Bayoumi Fouad.

Tell us, did you guys enjoy these movies this year? Do you think they are worthy of being the blockbusters of 2019? Share your thoughts!