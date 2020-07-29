Okay, so a lot of people are now working out because they want to “up” their beach look, but you know what? If you don’t want to work out and you feel great about yourself, get out on the beach and enjoy yourself now!

You don’t need to worry about anything, as long as you have your sun-screen and good vibes as well as one more important thing:

All these ways that will help you handle those who think they can body-shame you into looking the way they want you to look.

Ignore and Walk Away

You know the body-shaming drill, don’t you? At first you hear the sharp jab or you see the stares and it takes a second for you to understand just what happened, but when you do the flurry of emotions you feel is unbelievable.

You will feel angry and sad and you might not know what to do. And even if you do, you may not want to do it. And that’s perfectly okay, actually. If you don’t feel up to address that body-shaming in that specific moment, don’t overexert yourself to try to do that anyway.

In that moment, you’re the one who matters and you should try the best thing for yourself. So if it means walking away for now, so be it.

Confront Them

Okay, so here’s another surefire way to deal with a body-shamer on the beach. Allow yourself to channel your very-much-warranted anger and confront the person who shamed you.

Tell them that they shouldn’t be doing or saying just whatever they did or said because these type of things make people feel horrible.

And don’t you feel bad about it either! The beach is a place people go to because they want to have fun and feel good and body-shaming is the last thing anyone needs, especially with its long-lasting impact.

Practice Self-Positivity

So, here’s the thing — if you’ve ever been body-shamed, you should be focusing on one person only and that person is you. Even the strongest type of self-confidence might be affected in situations like these, so naturally, you should handle this by indulging in self-positivity.

And how do you do that? Well, you should cut out the negative inner voice and focus on the positives. Be proud of yourself and your body. Take a look in the mirror and compliment yourself on something in your appearance then and there.

Make Sure You Are Comfortable

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: people go to the beach to have fun and relax and you deserve to feel those good vibes. And no one can ever feel a good vibe if they’re not comfortable.

Make sure that you’re at a place (whether beach or by a poolside) that you feel comfortable in and un-scrutinized, if possible. And make sure that you’re as comfortable as possible in your attire too. It’s important you don’t stretch your self-confidence too thinly if you can’t do it.

Surround Yourself With Accepting People

This is arguably the toughest one on this list, but this little tidbit will help a lot in both the short and the long run.

The best way to help yourself handle body-shaming, whether at the beach or at the mall or anywhere, is to always have supportive, accepting people in your corner. And this means, everyone has to be supportive too.

So if you know people in your close circles who might actually add some more shaming about your looks (say, certain family members) then you’ll have to have this conversation. Yes, it’ll be tough but it will be worth it.

Don’t let anyone rain on your parade!