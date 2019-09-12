Egyptian rap is a burgeoning scene with multiple artists, some of whom we know and some not so much.

One name that has been cemented is Abyusif, who has recently dropped the track “Amaltaha Agmad” to more than a few raised eyebrows. You see, this track is a certified diss record responding to Shahyn’s bars about him.

Shahyn Sows The Seeds

For all those who don’t know, Shahyn was one of those credited with bringing rap to Egypt, more than a decade ago.

The last track he’d released since was in 2014 after which he’d taken a hiatus only to announce his comeback a few months ago. This comeback was also said to be something of a revival, where Shahyn drops his El-Abkary persona for something fresher.

After a few tracks, though, Shahyn dropped something especially intriguing. A track by the name “Amalataha Ablak“, exactly everything you think it would be.

In this track, Shahyn stresses on the fact that he’s an OG and that he’s done everything all the new rappers are doing now. He’s even stressed on particular rapper, Abyusif.

Though Shahyn had mentioned he “inspired others to become great rappers, like Mazen (Abyusif)“, he hadn’t dissed him outright. It wasn’t transparent, however.

One bar said that he “hopped around on stage thinking he’s Batman“, a clear dig at how Abyusif dubs himself “the Bat of the Stage“.

Interestingly, Shahyn also says that this “rapper” he keeps mentioning thinks that everything he’s done is a capital-A achievement when it really isn’t.

Abyusif Takes No Prisoners

After Amalataha Ablak went viral, Abyusif had acknowledged it in concert and gave an elusive two-bar response that gave us a taste of what was to come.

And it came with a vengeance. A couple of days ago, Abyusif released a track called “Amaltaha Agmad“, which was already on-the-nose enough without the distorted photo of Shahyn as a cover.

This track, unlike Shahyn’s, didn’t just include disses in a couple of bars. No, this track was a full diss from beginning to end and if it’d been directed at any other rapper, we’d say they were finished.

Some of the bars included dissed Shahyn for his flow and new style, especially since the said rapper had mentioned he was “old school to the bone” in a previous track (Kol Sh*t).

Abyusif also hinted that Shahyn didn’t even write his biggest track, Hadees Maa’ Al-Ana, and that he might have paid a writing workshop instead. He’d also dissed him for working with “two YouTubers and a half” in his comeback track Rendezvous and that he’s a prisoner of 2007, artistically.

Clearly having a lot to say about that last point, Abyusif says that Shahyn didn’t respect his audience because he never diversified and that although he’d laid the rap foundation, Abyusif developed it, offered diversified tastes, and “scored off the assist“.

If that didn’t go in enough, Abyusif said it louder. He said he’d done Shahyn’s job for him.

This isn’t all, of course. He also said that if Shahyn wanted clout for his comeback, he should have called him to do a feature rather than diss him–at least, in a feature, he will see that Abyusif is better, the track continues.

“If you want to renew and mix it up now“, the gist of Abyusif’s track goes. “You should have come to me because I did that before you.”

Abyusif ends this murder of a track by saying that he has real tracks to work on, so they need to get the beef over with, hinting that Shahyn should respond quickly to not ruin his reputation.

Fan Reactions

Naturally, the fact that two of the biggest names in Egyptian rap were now openly beefing wasn’t something that went under the radar.

Fans went crazy, for more than one reason. Namely, the fact that Abyusif and Shahyn hadn’t had any previous bad blood. It was quite the opposite, in fact.

Shahyn was a staunch supporter of Abyusif and boosted his tracks on his own social media, mentioning that he gave him motivation to rap again. Meanwhile, Abyusif had mentioned before that Shahyn was the reason he rapped in the first place.

This background into their friendship confused the masses, until a few came out with a theory that it was all a stunt, especially since there was still a sense of mutual respect in both tracks.

Others didn’t share the same opinion, though, citing that the lyrics went too hard for this to be coordinated beef.

The crowd has come to one conclusion, though. Even if this was just a stunt, why fight it? It gives the audience the chance to listen to two great rappers bringing out their best and then some, as they wait for Shahyn’s anticipated diss track.

Honestly, the anticipation is infectious. This is a beef so good, even vegetarians come crawling.