You know that moment when you have a lot to do? Like, a lot to the point where it’s actually kind of crucial you get up and start doing something but instead do nothing at all? Yeah, so do we.

See, procrastination is a bad habit most of us happen to have and need to beat. Yes, we also happen to have gone to the extremes to get you the secrets you need to beat your procrastinating streak, right here.

Start by not starting. No, this isn’t a joke.

Here’s a tiny disclaimer: we did say you should do nothing, but we didn’t mean you should take it that literally.

During this off-time, take the time to breathe and calm down. That way, you’ll be more able to wind down and plan ahead for what you actually want to do. Just keep that last bit in your head and you’ll be fine.

Don’t overwhelm yourself because that just activates your “I’ll-do-it-tomorrow” gene.

When you look at the big picture, you get so overwhelmed you probably think “whatever, this isn’t too important now” and move on.

That can’t happen anymore. What can happen is that you should divide your overwhelming big plan into tiny little plans and steps that are actually easy and encouraging to follow.

Reward yourself for every thing you cross off your list.

Every time you manage to do something you once postponed, reward yourself by getting or maybe eating something nice.

Yes, this might sound stupid because why don’t you just eat that chocolate bar whenever you want and all, but here’s the thing — keep this up and you might just accidentally Pavlov yourself into being a better plan-follower.

Tell specific people about your plans/goals/to-do list

Okay, so forget all you know about being jinxed and “hasad” and all that jazz for a second. Find the people who love to ask you about your day and plans to the point of exhaustion and tell them all about the plan you’re procrastinating.

Why? That way they will keep asking you about them so much you’ll actually be compelled to work and get it over with so they can shut up. Yes, it’s a bit of tough love but it’s worth it.

Remember, nothing is that complicated.

Sometimes procrastination happens because you’re putting a lot of thought into what you’re doing.

Now, we don’t mean you should be completely careless, obviously, but being less paralyzingly numb because of fear of failure is always a good thing. Simplify things for yourself because that pressure isn’t worth it.

Don’t save this article for tomorrow, it will change your life if you follow it.