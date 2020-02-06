In fashion, many people are under the misconception that in order to look stylish and hip, they need to solely rely on designer clothes.

This is not entirely true. While high-end brands are definitely a plus, there are many ways to look like a million dollars without actually spending that kind of money!

Little Black Dresses

A little black dress (LBD) is a staple in every girl’s wardrobe. They will never go out of style, they are not that expensive and they are flattering to every body type. You can never go wrong with a LBD and you can’t have too many either.

Go For Pointed Shoes

If you think about it, pointy shoes always look expensive. You can wear them to formal or casual chic occasions and know that you’ll definitely catch someone’s eye. But, they may not be the most comfortable. Luckily though, pointy shoes in flats are now so in!

Collect Statement jewelry

Statement pieces in jewelry could easily lift any kind of outfit from plain and simple to elegant and sophisticated. Make a collection of wisely picked statement earrings, bracelets, rings and layered- necklaces and utilize them when needed. Not all your accessories have to be Cartier!

Polish with Blazers

It’s no secret, a well-fitted blazer will polish any outfit. It goes with everything. Your outfit could be as simple as jeans and t-shirt or a skirt and blouse. Just throw in a structured blazer and look 10 times more chic!

Invest in Sunglasses

Shades on their own look expensive and mysterious. Added to any outfit, will make it look more stylish and intact. You don’t need too many, just a couple of trendy shapes will do.

Turtlenecks

Other than looking super French, a turtleneck will make you look thinner and taller. Making any outfit look more luxurious. Not to mention, will keep you extra warm. Have one in black, maroon and beige and style them to fit any occasion.

Who said you have to go bankrupt to be trendy?