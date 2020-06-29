If you think this summer is canceled, you’re wrong. Your long wait for sunny days and outdoorsy summer activities is just one step away; all in the comfort and safeness of our beautiful capital­­­­­­­­­­­­­ and we’re about to tell you just how.

Peeps at Le Meridien Cairo Airport are well aware of how these past few months were the hardest on everyone. And the idea of no summer at all wasn’t even in their plans, so they worked extra hard and made sure we’re all rewarded with every bit of summer we deserve and more.

Turning Le Meridien Cairo Airport hotel into one safe haven for an all-family mini getaway within the borders of Cairo and their very attractive packages are the reasons why we, at Identity, believe this will be your every weekend favorite summer spot!

Fun in the Sun

After being under lockdown for a good proportion of summer, we know we can all use as much sun exposure as we can get our hands-on. At Le Meridien, they are definitely putting your Vitamin-D needs first with their inviting sunlit afternoons by the pool. Where you’ll sip on your favorite cold drink while the sun and warm weather perfect your tan lines!

As for the young ones, a fun plan also waits ahead. Au Soleil kid activities is a cool selection of everything that would excite your youngsters. From Popsicle making classes and learning how to make pink sparkling soda to coloring and playing Backgammon; boredom will never find their way to them for sure.

Evoo Breakfast

We don’t know about you guys, but the breakfast could easily make or break a hotel stay for us. But knowing that Evoo is where we’ll get to have breakfast at Le Meridien Cairo Airport hotel, we know we’ll only get the best selection of fresh continental breakfast of pastries, orange juice, coffee, and of course the hotel’s signature breakfast!

Live Sports Bar

Do you miss the old group hangout over a big match and a beer? The live sports bar is here to rescue your care-free days. Gather your friends and enjoy their new outdoor seating area with HUGE screens to live stream all the sports matches. All while snacking on their class burger or fish & chips dishes!

Offers You Can’t Turn down

An overnight city escape including breakfast at Evoo, complimentary parking, Airport Toll Gate Access, and 20% off food and beverages will be 1250.00 EGP.

If you book a one night stay for every weekend, you’ll get the second night for free. Breakfast included, parking spot and the Airport Toll Gate Access all starting at 640 EGP per person.

As for the day-use getaways: Complimentary parking, and 20% off food and beverages only for 999 EGP.

Rest assured, all mentioned activities will take into account the ultimate safety and hygiene measures dictated by the Ministry of Health to guarantee both you and your family the safest stay.

So, what are you waiting for? Get this summer going and make Le Meridien Cairo Airport Hotel your go-to city escape spot now!

For reservations:

E [email protected]

Phone Number: 02 22659600

Twitter @LeMeridiencairo,

Instagram @lemeridiencairoairporthotel

Facebook @lemeridiancairoairport