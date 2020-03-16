We’ve all seen the sad pictures of empty shelves from hypermarkets and local grocery stores nationwide going viral all over social media. Stockpiling is a common phenomenon that usually happens during times of global scare. And is this case, COVID-19.

We know stocking up on basic foods and essential medications might sound like the safer option here, but panic-buying to the point where providers run out of supply will only make matters worse, and here’s why!





Increases Risk

Here’s something to think about; you can go out of your way and stock up on canned goods, hand sanitizers and all the products you may need leaving the rest of the population (your neighbors and friends) with nothing to buy, not even the basics.

In such a case, you may be safe for a while. But those unable to find the essentials will be at a higher risk of infection, and in consequence, you will be at a higher risk too!

Short Supply

So far the situation is somewhat under control, right? But who knows what will happen two weeks from now? If we continue with such reckless shopping behavior, a red-zone (like Italy’s) is inevitable. Yes, all because of the irresponsible shopping and lack of supplies!

Higher Prices

Naturally, a result of high demand and short supply is a chain of events that will lead directly to the provider’s greed. Which means that people who are less fortunate, will be unable to provide their families with basic survival products. We don’t want that, do we?

We understand how every individual fears the unknown and uncertainty of the time being. We understand that in case of enforcing a curfew, you want to have enough food and medicine to keep your family safe.

But you should also be mindful of others, and know that if there’s a way out of this hardship it will be through awareness and individual rationality.