Mostafa Ghareeb shines in his first starring role this Ramadan in Heya Kemya, stepping out of supporting roles to lead a comedy full of twists, laughs, and unexpected moments. Starring alongside Mostafa are Diab, Mariam El Gendy, and Michel Milan, with guest appearances from Sayed Ragab and Mimi Gamal, creating a mix of characters and surprises that we’re sure will get you hooked from the first episode.

A Return to Old School Comedy

Sultan and Emad find themselves tumbling into awkwardly hilarious situations that feel straight out of the golden age of comedies from the 2000s and 2010s. Their reactions and improvisations bring back the charm of classic humor while staying fresh for modern audiences.

The Right Blend of Light and Dark Humor

Heya Kemya knows how to make us laugh even in serious moments. How Sultan tries comforting Emad after going through severe trauma is a perfect example, proving the series can balance heavy situations with unexpected comedy.

Sultan and Haggag’s Comedic Brotherly Rivalry

A complicated rivalry that’s reminiscent to that of Yehia El Fakharany and Mahmoud Abdelaziz’s from El Keif, Sultan and Haggag clash in ways that are as humorous as they are chaotic. Their differences drive some of the series’ best comedic moments.

Different Characters that Mix Perfectly

From a hydrologist to a crime lord and a woman working at a suicide hotline taking risks in a newly introduced world of danger, the cast brings countless possibilities for endless laughter, adding a unique flavor and making every scene unpredictable and entertaining.

Emad: The One Who Steals Every Scene

Despite being a tragic victim of Sultan’s own misfortunes, Emad still holds his sense of humor even when the odds are always against him. From his sarcastically awkward comments to his facial expressions, he never fails to make us laugh. And the best part? He’s still got Sultan’s back even when it hurts (literally).

Diab’s Surprising Musical Performances

Diab surprised audiences with an unexpected musical performance in the third episode. His singing adds an extra layer of fun, leaving us excited for other musical performances he might have in store.