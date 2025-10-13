Hilton Cairo Grand Nile stands as a premier destination for events and conferences, offering an unparalleled blend of sophisticated venues, expert service, and breathtaking views of the legendary river. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, the hotel provides the perfect backdrop for everything from high-stakes corporate meetings to lavish social galas.

Versatile and Technologically Advanced Event Spaces

The hotel boasts an impressive portfolio of over 3,000 square meters of dedicated function space, spread across three floors, each offering panoramic Nile vistas. Every venue is supported by state-of-the-art multimedia, lighting, and sound systems, ensuring every presentation and performance is delivered with maximum impact and clarity.

A Portfolio of Premier Venues

The Farhaty Ballroom: As the flagship venue, the Farhaty Ballroom embodies grandeur. Located on the fifth floor, its 1,200 sqm of space is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows framing the Nile. Capable of hosting up to 800 guests, the ballroom can be seamlessly divided into three sections, making it ideal for everything from large-scale conferences to more intimate gatherings.

The Akhnaton Ballroom: Sharing the fifth floor’s stunning vistas, the Akhnaton Ballroom offers a mid-sized option. Spanning 270 sqm, it accommodates up to 150 attendees and can be split into two separate spaces, providing flexibility for breakout sessions or smaller events.

The Laylaty Ballroom & Nile Expo: On the sixth floor, the Laylaty Ballroom presents an elevated perspective for up to 260 guests. Its prime location is directly adjacent to the Nile Expo, a 470 sqm hall fully equipped for exhibitions, creating a perfect integrated event solution.

The King Tut Ballroom: Exuding regal elegance, the King Tut Ballroom on the sixth floor is a favorite for social banquets, offering a magnificent setting for up to 180 guests.

Nefertari Board Rooms: For high-level executive meetings, three luxuriously appointed boardrooms on the fifth floor provide an exclusive and productive environment with inspiring Nile views, catering to groups of 8 to 12 participants.

El Roda Nile Terrace: For al fresco events, the El Roda Nile Terrace offers an unparalleled open-air experience. With direct views of the water and the city’s skyline, this customizable space creates a magical atmosphere for receptions and dinners for up to 300 guests under the stars.

Exceptional Catering and Professional Support

No event is complete without a delectable meal. The culinary team at Hilton Cairo Grand Nile provides a comprehensive range of outstanding catering options tailored to guests’ preferences. Whether it’s a small gathering or a grand celebration, the catering services ensure a delightful culinary experience.

Why Hilton Cairo Grand Nile Stands Out

With iconic venues, unparalleled service, and the Nile as its backdrop, Hilton Cairo Grand Nile is Cairo’s premier destination for events. Whether hosting a corporate conference or a fairy-tale wedding, Hilton Cairo Grand Nile offers the perfect venues for all occasions with stunning views, flexible facilities, and superb support services

Plan an Event Today

Hilton Cairo Grand Nile invites event planners to craft unforgettable experiences. For inquiries and reservations, interested parties can contact:

Hilton Cairo Grand Nile is committed to helping create unforgettable memories for every guest.