Revolving Restaurant:

New Summer Flavors at the Revolving Restaurant

Available daily for Lunch and Dinner from 5:00 pm to 12:30 am

(Live entertainment on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)

* Kids are allowed during the first round from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Daily Romantic Dinner at the Revolving Restaurant

Wagyu Nights at the Revolving Restaurant

Available daily for Lunch and Dinner from 05:00 pm to 12:30 am

(Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)

For more information & bookings, please call 02 23651234 / +201153388874

or email [email protected]

Nubian Village Restaurant

Savour authentic Middle Eastern Cuisine with enchanting Nile views and relish in an outdoor BBQ experience every night from 7pm to 1 am.

Embark on a culinary adventure with “Joy of Sharing” promotion, features a variety of trays for every gathering.

Daily live oriental takht entertainment from 08:00 pm till 11:00 pm.

Available daily for Lunch and Dinner from 12:00 pm to 02:00 am

Marquise Boat

Cairo’s most exclusive floating restaurant, offering Nile cruises with an international open buffet and live entertainment including Folkloric show.

Every Thursday & Friday for Dinner Nile cruise from 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Say “I Do” with a boat view

Say “I do” in style—host your unforgettable wedding aboard the Marquise Boat, floating gracefully in the heart of the Nile.

Rendez Vous Lobby Lounge

Celebrate the season with the rich taste of tradition!

This October, indulge in our special Dates Selection – from gourmet stuffed dates to creative date-inspired delights, perfectly paired with our signature beverages. Each bite is a blend of heritage and indulgence, crafted to sweeten your day by the Nile.

Experience the essence of dates in a new light, only at Rendez Vous Lobby Lounge.

Operational daily from 8:00am – 2:00am

Sakya Terrace Restaurant

Experience the magic of special nights at Sakya Terrace restaurant and let your taste buds embark on an unforgettable journey with a spectacular panoramic Nile view and a variety of cuisines!

Available daily for lunch and dinner from 12:00pm – 1:00am

Introducing Sakya Breakfast Experience by the Nile, for you to enjoy with your friends and family!

Available Daily for breakfast from 10:00am – 2:00pm

La Famiglia Italian Restaurant

Experience a taste of Italy at its finest!

Your table is waiting at La Famiglia Italian Restaurant in Hilton Cairo Grand Nile for an unforgettable culinary journey. Delight in authentic flavors, warm hospitality, and a cozy atmosphere.

Available daily from 12pm to 1am

Okashi Asian Restaurant

Discover a world of flavors at OKASHI Asian Restaurant!

Indulge in our unique burgers with a twist—try the UFO and Flat burgers for a fun twist on favorites! Plus, don’t miss our sizzling teppanyaki grill experience, where culinary magic happens right before your eyes.

Available daily from 12pm to 1am

Chingari Indian Restaurant





Spice up your dining experience with the rich flavors of India!

Your table is ready at Chingari Indian Restaurant in Hilton Cairo Grand Nile for a vibrant culinary adventure. Savor traditional Indian dishes, aromatic spices, and the warm spirit of Indian hospitality.

Available daily from 12pm to 1am

Hilton Cairo Grand Nile – Where Your Love Story Begins!





Turn your dream wedding into reality on the banks of the Nile. Whether you’re planning an intimate celebration or a grand affair, our variety of banquet venues offers the perfect setting for every guest list. From elegant ballrooms to stunning river-view spaces, every corner is designed to create stellar photos and unforgettable memories.

Say “I do” in timeless style at Hilton Cairo Grand Nile. 💍

For inquiries & bookings, please call 02 23651234 / +201159550330 or email [email protected]