The landmark Cairo hotel unveils a fully refreshed hospitality experience, enhanced facilities and expanded accommodation capacity, strengthening its position as a leading destination for business, leisure and major events in Egypt.

CAIRO, EGYPT – [November 2026] – Hilton Cairo Heliopolis has announced the completion of its comprehensive refurbishment, marking a significant milestone in the property’s continued development. The extensive transformation encompasses all guest rooms and suites, the Lobby Bar, the main restaurant, spa and fitness center, alongside the addition of two new meeting rooms and an increase in accommodation capacity to 593 rooms and suites.

Commenting on the milestone, Ahmed Refaat, General Manager of Hilton Cairo Heliopolis, said:

“The completion of our comprehensive refurbishment marks an important new chapter for Hilton Cairo Heliopolis. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to enhancing the guest experience and ensuring that our facilities continue to meet the expectations of today’s international travelers, corporate partners and local community.