Do you guys remember, just a few months back, when we all heard that the new James Bond movie is being called off over growing Coronavirus concerns? Little did we know, more surprises and delays were locked and loaded for us. Let’s overview the other anticipated yet delayed international movies!

James Bond

The 25th James Bond installment: No Time To Die was scheduled for release this past April but got delayed to the 12th of November 2020. This is the fifth and final performance for Daniel Craig as MI6’s 007 and we just hope it’s worth all the wait!

Mulan

The Disney live-action movie was removed from theatres right before its release. Now, they announced the new release date to be on the 24th of July, 2020. FINGERS CROSSED!

The Batman

Despite the fact that this Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson was already set to come out in 2021, the pandemic got the best of the production process and its release date is now on October 1st, 2021!

Wonder Woman 2

DC fans were mostly bummed out by this delay of their favorite Amazonian warrior movie sequel. Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot launch was originally in March but now it’s on the 12th of August 2020!

Black Widow

Marvel, too, took a serious hit by the whole Coronavirus situation going on. The long-awaited Marvel’s Cinematic Universe Black Widow movie will be launched on November 6, 2020, instead of May of the same year.

Top Gun: Maverick 2020

If you’re a Tom Cruise fan, you’ll be very aware that this movie took them 30 YEARS to get a sequel. The original date was June 24, 2020, and the new one is in December of the same year So, such a minor delay shouldn’t be that big of a deal, right?

They’re all mostly blockbusters that we’re all rooting for. So, what’ a few more months of wait?