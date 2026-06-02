There’s something special about animated stories that pull you into completely different worlds, whether that’s stepping inside the mind of emotions, cooking alongside a rat in Paris, or joining a kingdom of animals on a mission to save their home. Now, with Hoppers officially streaming on Disney+ and available in dubbed Arabic, it’s the perfect excuse to revisit some of animation’s most beloved adventures. From heartwarming classics to emotional journeys and laugh-out-loud moments, these are the kinds of stories families keep coming back to again and again.