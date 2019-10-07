October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a worldwide annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research. While most people know of the disease, many need to learn more about the symptoms, examination and early diagnosis.

Researches revealed that one in four women admit they have never examined their breasts or can’t remember the last time they did!

Hence, we decided to tell you everything you need to know about self-exams and when and how to do them.

How to Examine your breasts?

According to WHO, the World Health Organization, when carrying out the examination it’s better to stand in front of a mirror.

The purpose of a mirror is to get a visual of what your breasts look like. Check slowly for any changes in both breasts, under your armpits and up to your collarbone.

Then, use your hands to feel the same places in search for any possible lumps.

How Often Should You Do The Examination?

You could basically do the checkup every day and any time of the day. There is no specific position you should be in, you could do it standing up or sitting down.

However, there’s no ideal number of times to take the test. But at least, do it once a month!

Other Serious Symptoms To Look Out For

Aside from noticeable lumps, there are a bunch of other symptoms you need to keep in mind when you’re checking for breast cancer. So, what are they?

Any significant change in the size or shape of your breast.

Nipple discharge.

Nipple bleeding.

Red spots, rash or areas that don’t heal right away.

Significant breast pain that doesn’t go away for a period of time.

If a self-examination feels insufficient and something doesn’t feel right, you will need to see a doctor and express any worries you might have.

Since it’s the most effective way to screen for breast cancer, the doctor will order a mammogram to examine your breasts. Here are some places that provide early-examinations in Cairo.

National Cancer Institute

You could visit the National Cancer Institute in El Kasr El Einy and ask for the early examination for breast cancer. The service is offered for a budget friendly price, too.

Phone Number: 23620906-23626774

Baheya Hospital

Baheya is specialized in detecting early breast cancer. Book an appointment there as the place is usually crowded and it’s completely free of charge.

Phone Number: 23620147-23641479

Egyptian Institution For Battling Breast Cancer

One of the biggest institutions that offer free examination, awareness-classes and treatment programs in Egypt.

Phone Number: 23682431

Early detection and treatment of breast cancer is the key to recovery. So, mark your calendars monthly and be safe, ladies!