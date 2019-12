Start the quiz! How old is Kevin McCallister? 8 13 16 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Where Do The McCallister's live? Chicago New Jersey New York Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> What is Kevin's Favorite takeout food? Pasta Pizza Burger Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name of the annoying elder brother? Jack Tom Buzz Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who is the U.S president that appeared in the movie? Barack Obama Donald Trump George W. Bush Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> The reason why the family were late for the airport? They slept in They forgot to set the alarms The car broke down Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> What pizza flavor does Kevin order? Plain cheese Hawiiaan Chicken Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> What are the burglars called? Ben & Jerry Harry & Marv Rick & Morty Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> Share your results Facebook Facebook How well do you remeber "Home Alone" Movie? You got %%score%% of %%total%% right ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0%

