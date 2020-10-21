What did Karim from Etisalat Upgrade Sherine Reda’s Emerald account to?
How long did it take for Sherine Reda to Call him back?
In the ad, why did Karim from Etisalat say to his friend that it’s impossible for Sherine not to have credit to call him?
How is Etisalat spoiling Sherine Reda according to what we saw in the ad?
What did Dhafer L’Abidine tell Karim when he called him from Sherine’s phone?
What are the colors of the dresses Sherine Reda is wearing in the ad?
If you switch to Etisalat, how long will it take for the process to be finalized?
How did the women who work at Etisalat react when they heard Dhafer L’Abidine on the phone with Karim?
How Well Do You Know The New Etisalat Emerald Ad?
