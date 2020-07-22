Don’t you all miss the days when you used to spend hours and hours in front of the television watching your favorite teen shows? Don’t get us wrong, we love Netflix and the numerous other streaming services we have now. But no one can deny that life was simpler back then. So, here is our list of some of our favorite TV shows that aired in the mid-late 2000s!

90210

To kick off this list, we had to start with the cultural reset that was 90210. The 2008 Beverly Hills teen series that was pretty much the highlight of our childhood/teen years. It had everything from relationships to drug problems and even cults!

Ghost Whisperer

Well, this one wasn’t exactly teen-oriented but it was definitely a teen pleasure. Miranda, able to see dead people trapped on earth since she’s been a young girl, was an idol! Honestly, the whole show was a milestone.

Glee

Flash forward to somewhere between 2009 and 2015. The first episode of Glee aired and we knew that this musical was a keeper. It was also the first time we learned to appreciate classic music because with Glee’s spin, they were actually cool.

Charmed

The lovely 3 witches battled evil but at the same time learned a lot about life, love and witchcraft. It’s safe to say, Charmed 1998-2006 managed to place itself as one of the most iconic shows of the generation.

Flight 29 Down

It might take you a while to recall this one but we’re certain an “aw” will follow once you do. This show was a good one. It was our teen version of Lost, and hey, we might even argue it was better!

Gossip Girl

Last but not least, Gossip Girl. Nothing is better than watching a bunch of spoiled kids do nothing but party all night and shop all day with a secret entity following all their gossip and drama and posting about it. Just kidding, they did learn a thing or two at school.

If you were lucky enough to catch one of these, or better yet all of them, we know you’re probably a cool person now!