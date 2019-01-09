Suspicious Packages found in Several Consulates in Australia, including Egypt’s!

On Wednesday, January 9th, around 12 foreign embassies and consulates in Canberra and Melbourne, Australia; have reported the existence of suspicious packages in their headquarters.

Egypt was among those 12 consulates that included the United States and the United Kingdom; as the Egyptian Consulate in Melbourne, Australia has also reported that they found a suspicious package.

According to Egyptian Streets, the envelope received from Victoria, Australia contained three unidentified substances with labels on them which said stuff like (Doesn’t Burn; No Good For Lungs).

The whole incident is currently under investigation; Australian police forces and even fire services are spread around trying to contain the situation and know what’s going on.

Saudi Woman Given Refugee in Australia

There are updated to Rahaf’s story, the 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled to Thailand escaping from her family after renouncing Islam.

She fled in fears of getting murdered since this is the punishment of abandoning Islam in Saudi Arabia.

However, the story ends with good news. The UN officially announced that Rahaf has been given Asylum in Australia and is officially now being treated as a refugee.

For the full story, refer to Identity-mag

BeIN Sports Networks Officially Stops Airing in Egypt

beIN Media Group announced through their official Twitter account that they will no longer provide services on CNE. The decision was effective as of January 8th, 2019 and came after CNE refused the new contract’s terms and conditions leading them to not sign the renewal.

CNE released a statement confirming BeIN’s announcement, stressing that they will work on fixing the issue as soon as possible. However, they stated that if they reach a dead end, they will be returning the subscription fees to all subscribers.

On the other hand, Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy has promised to fix the situation or find alternatives shortly. And as promised, on January 9th, BeIN Sports went back to airing normally in Egypt, according to the recent CNE statement.

In other related news, Egyptian TV made an official announcement that they will be airing all the 2019 AFCON matches in high quality.

For more on this, refer to Identity-Mag

Mohamed Salah Wins the 2019 African Player of the Year and Egypt to Officially Host the 2019 AFCON

For the second year in a row, Egypt international and Liverpool player Mohamed Salah has won the CAF (Confederation of African Football) award for best player in Africa for the year 2019.

CAF has also announced on January 8th that Egypt is the country to officially host and organize the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. It’s worth mentioning that Egypt has hosted the AFCON four times before.

For more on Salah’s CAF award: Identity-mag

For more on Egypt hosting the 2019 AFCON: Identity-mag