In a movie world that has been lately ruled by the likes of Marvel and DC, it’s not strange to find yourself a little unimpressed with superheroes. We’ve practically seen them for every summer except this one — to the point where we don’t want to see them anymore because, well, what else is new?

This is actually a legit question. Just what can the superhero/superpower genre become when you go beyond the regular Hero’s Journey?

If you actually want to know the answer you’ll just have to watch Project Power…or read our thoughts on it first!

Warning: will contain spoilers.

Plot

Like most U.S movies, Project Power starts with a secret government plan. Only this time, the plan seems amazingly unreal — it has pills that give you a special superpower, specifically designed for your body and abilities, for five whole minutes.

Naturally, this goes about as well as anyone expects it to, with bank robberies going the extra mile via chameleon-like powered robbers and a niche black market popping up out of seemingly nowhere.

Through the eyes of police officer Frank (Joseph Gordon Levitt), we see how this new pill amps up crime rates and crime styles while also breaking an already broken justice system. While with Robin (Dominique Fishback), a poor teenager trying to make ends meet by dealing Power pills, the plot hits harder.

Robin accidentally falls into the government plot when she’s tracked down by Art (Jamie Foxx), a former US army major who was one of the experiment’s original text subjects. Though shady at first, Art is only trying to find one thing — the source of Power so he could find his abducted daughter, who was taken from him by the US government when she displayed symptoms of Power via genetics rather than pills.

As Frank’s chase for the seemingly-abducted Robin collides with Robin and Art’s search, Project Power starts revealing its true nature. And this is us only scratching the surface.

Characters

As you may have noticed, we have three major characters in Project Power and they’re all important.

Out of all the characters, Robin is the most fleshed out, which is pretty predictable. She’s the teenager trying to get by only to accidentally find herself in over her head.

PROJECT POWER (L to R) DOMINIQUE FISHBACK as ROBIN in PROJECT POWER Cr. SKIP BOLEN/NETFLIX © 2020

With little details from her childhood to the regular teenage mannerisms to her journey to gaining confidence, Robin is not only fleshed out. She’s realistic and her reality serves to remind us who it is that the existing power structures, systemic abuse, and faulty drugs end up affecting the most.

The next character you’ll find most appealing is Art, who is all you expect the PTSD-ridden Broken Solider to be. Though he puts on this tough exterior and no nonsense attitude, you see Art’s true character and paternal instinct when interacting with Robin, making him all the more appealing.

With Frank, however, you might find yourself a little more on the fence. See, until the first hour of the movie passes, you will not see much of Frank so really all you know is that he’s the Cop of the People character stereotype to a tee…and he’s played by Joseph Gordon Levitt, so there’s that.

Final thoughts and Verdict

Let’s get one thing straight. Project Power has easily one of the most intriguing story premises we’ve heard about in years.

But having great potential doesn’t guarantee a great story. When we said this movie was only scratching the surface above, we truly meant it. Despite how interesting the central story was, everything about the world around it was far more interesting.

We have a ton of questions that would have made for better movies: how did this experiment arise? What were the first experiments like? How much do these powers truly go? What would a riot look like with these pills? What about the chaos? The black market operation? What happens to people who are born to Power users, like Tracy? What happens to people who can’t return to normal after 5 minutes?

Honestly, we wish we knew. That would have made for a much better story, but hey, maybe Project Power is what it is now so it can pave the way for bigger and better things?

Verdict: watch it, just don’t expect too much.