If you’re a regular Identity reader, you’ll know that we’ve made it our mission to keep you updated with all there’s to know. Whether it’s entertainment, news pieces, twitter happenstances, or memes; we’ve made sure to cover it for your reading pleasure.

Because this year was a wild ride from start to finish, we decided to round up our top ten most viewed articles of the year so we can recount our 2019 journey together, listed below.

We hope for more of the same to come with you, dear readers, by our side!