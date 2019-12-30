It’s never easy narrowing down Identity’s video list, but let’s try anyway. When it comes to our video content, 2019 was a different story for us.

We didn’t miss commenting on a blockbuster movie, festival, song or even talk shows. We even dedicated a whole series for nostalgia!

And with more than 40,000,000 video views this year, it’s safe to say that we’re at the top of our game. So, let’s remember together our top most viewed videos as we kiss 2019 goodbye.

1- 20-Year-Old Songs! 3.8 Million Views!

As part of our nostalgia video series, we came up with the idea of listing some of our favourite songs that have been around for 20 years. Honestly, were were shocked at how fast time flies!

2- El Gouna Opening- 3.5 Million!

El Gouna Film Festival’s opening video lands second in our most viewed list. This was no surprise, since we are not shy to call ourselves pioneers in the “meme videos” area that draws the inspiration from real-life awkward situations.

3- Disney In Arabic Voices- 2 Million!

Another nostalgia video that made a groundbreaking turnout was the video where we payed tribute to all the Disney dubbing voices we remember from childhood.

4- The Real ‘Joker’- 1.9 Million!

And of course, we couldn’t just let the “Joker” movie frenzy pass us by. But hold up, it wasn’t really about the movie, it was about who we think the real joker is and that is Mohy Ismail!

5- TV Drama Hidden Gems- 1 Million!

In our never-ending quest for finding unique material, we stumbled upon some pretty questionable scenes from old TV dramas and we just had to share the gems with you guys!

6- Cairo Film Festival Opening- 1 Million!

The festival’s awkwardness didn’t stop at Gouna, the Cairo International Film Festival is always jam-packed with juicy material too.

7- Burak Vs Sherbiny-900 K!

In a challenge between the Turkish chef known for his extraordinary portions and our very own Chef Sherbiny, who do you think will win?

8- Cairo Film Festival Closing- 840 K!

Naturally, we had a thing or two to say about the closing ceremony as well.

9- Khaled E Sawy- 850K!

Another video that went viral was the one where we celebrated the blessing that is Khaled El Sawy. 2019 was the year we rediscovered the actor in a different light!

10- Yasmine Sabry-750K!

When it comes to Yasmine Sabry, we all have our comments. But some of the statements she made on Esaad Younis’s “Sahbet El Sadaa” show called for a stand. Or a video!

There you go. Identity’s top 10 videos of the year. It was definitely a pleasure and we can’t wait to see what 2020 has to offer!