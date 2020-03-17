With the growing Coronavirus pandemic, it’s understandable that many countries would put in some strict rules in place about travelling, by any methods, in or out of the country. And our country is no different.

Recently, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly made a decision to suspend all flights to and from Egypt, as a preventative measure against the contagion.

And while this decision is understandable and a necessity, it still doesn’t deny the fact that all Egyptians currently abroad won’t be able to come back home for quite some time.

So if you’re currently out of the country or know someone who is, let’s just tell you this. Don’t worry, don’t panic. The other Egyptians abroad have your back.

Many members of the Egyptian diaspora started posting on as many Egyptian/Arab travelling groups as possible that they’re helping out by opening their homes to fellow countrymen currently stuck abroad with nowhere to go.

One person who owns a hostel also posted and said he’s offering his help during this tough time as well.

In times like this, it’s important we not only acknowledge the negative and the concerning, but the positives as well. This campaign might have not taken much, but it’s important because we all need to remember to help each other, not just fend for ourselves.

If you know anyone stuck abroad, don’t hesitate to look for any of these noble Egyptians offering their help.