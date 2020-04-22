By: Noha Essam

If you’ve been feeling totally overwhelmed, with your emotions flying all over the place lately because of the current events, know that serenity during troublesome times is the only key to get through.

When you hold faith strong in your heart, you will be totally in control of matters. You will know how to hush the noises inside your head as well as those spreading everywhere around you in all forms of media.

Just start by asking yourself:

What is the nature of the situation you have to deal with?

What is it within your hands that you can do?

What is it that you can control and that you cannot control?

How you should react accordingly?

Now just remember that this storm is not the first, and definitely will not be the last, but look at yourself in the here and now! How many storms have you had to face before? You are still here, still surviving what you thought you wouldn’t. Now choose to not only survive but also to thrive.

Thrive through self discipline, faith and compassion to those around you who might not be able to cope at the same level of calmness and self-control.

Pandemics can be contagious, but so is love, belief, solidarity and empathy.

What is it that you cannot control? Just give up the notion of having to control everything, take a deep breath and leave it to the universe and the Divine to handle.

Dwelling on negativity brings nothing but more negativity, whereas practicing more faith and belief can work wonders.

What if it is all about going with the flow? You cannot see through ripples in the flowing river, but you can absolutely open your eyes to calmer waters.

A clear mind is a perfect environment for pondering, whereas cloudy thoughts bring nothing but gloom.

You can now pick yourself up, and give a hand to others to lean on; others who needed someone like you to reassure them and spread love and hope.

And please always remember, that stars do brilliantly shine in the darkest of nights, and that from the darkest of nights beautiful dawns are always born. Storms come to forge us into better sailors and life is but an exciting ride where at some points you just have to cling a little tad harder to the stirring wheel.

So for today and the coming days, remember how strong you are in faith, hope and love. And remember to keep your cup overflowing with compassion to yourself and others until we all reach happy shores safely together.