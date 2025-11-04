Somabay Launches “Sea Beyond Sight – Vision for All” Initiative in Partnership with Dialogue in the Dark Egypt to Empower People with Visual Impairments or Blindness in the Red Sea Region

In line with its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development in the Red Sea region, Somabay has announced the launch of the “Sea Beyond Sight – Vision for All” initiative in partnership with Dialogue in the Dark Egypt, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and local NGOs. This strategic partnership and initiative aim to empower individuals with visual impairments or blindness and promote social inclusion within the local community.