In line with its commitment to cultivating a safe and responsible digital environment, TikTok launched the second edition of its “Family Academy” initiative in collaboration with Welmnt, a leading mental health and family well-being organization. Hosted at the International School of Choueifat (ISC) in 6th of October City, the event aims to boost digital safety awareness among families and teens and actively combat cyberbullying by promoting a more conscious and responsible digital environment, building on the success of the first edition.

The event, which was attended by parents, teachers, and media representatives, focused on creating a supportive online environment and featured an interactive workshop designed to equip attendees with the knowledge to understand and address digital challenges with confidence. This included a practical workshop session led by Dr. Walaa El Gamal, who holds a Ph.D. in Mental Health & Psychotherapy, focusing on providing practical skills for dealing with cyberbullying and improving adolescent mental well-being.

The program also included a panel discussion moderated by Hazem Abdelghany, CEO & Founder of Welmnt; Leila El Meligy, Psychologist at ISC; Dr. Walaa El Gamal; and Raghdah Alazab, Head of Communications at TikTok MENA. The experts discussed joint solutions to strengthen digital security and protect youth from cyberbullying.