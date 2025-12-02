Oriental Weavers Plans to Source 20% of Its Energy from Solar Within Five Years

Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, has inaugurated its second photovoltaic (PV) solar power station with a capacity of 2.6 MWp at Oriental Weavers International in 10th of Ramadan City. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-term decarbonization plan and reinforces its commitment to accelerating the transition toward renewable energy across its operations.

The inauguration was held in the presence of His Excellency Mohamed Abdel Aziz Gibran, Minister of Manpower, Eng. Hazem Al-Ashmouni, Governor of Sharqia; Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets; and Mr. Hazem Al Zifzaf, Group CEO.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “This project is another step toward a cleaner future. We are committed to integrating renewable energy across our operations and maintaining our leadership in sustainable industrial development.”

She added: “As part of our 2025–2030 decarbonization plan, we aim to install rooftop solar stations with a total capacity of 17 MW over the next five years, covering 20% of Oriental Weavers International’s energy consumption. This supports Egypt’s national goal of transitioning toward renewable energy by 2030 and reinforces our role in advancing sustainable industrial transformation.”