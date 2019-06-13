One thing that never changed about Inertia’s constantly developing enterprise is how unique it constantly chooses to be. Ever since it was but a mere idea, Inertia followed a path less traveled from its unique business model to how it grew and carried itself in the market.

Defying all expectations, Inertia managed to deliver 5 DIFFERENT PROJECTS (Soleya, Medipoint, G Cribs, West Hills and Veranda). And gradually but deservingly, they earned their place as the fastest growing real estate developer in the real estate market.

And from nowhere, they became everywhere in the ENTIRE COUNTRY. From East and West Cairo, going all the way up to the North Coast, and along the Red Sea coastline in Sahel Hasheesh and El Gouna.

12 years later, since 2007, Inertia managed to jump its way to the top with almost EGP 100 Bn inventory, and state of the art projects that perfectly cater to today’s cosmopolitan Egypt.

One of the many secrets of Inertia’s rules-defying success was the choices they knew how to make or not to make. Being extremely selective with their property and projects is what managed to set Inertia apart from all of its peers.

Through their 12 years of operation, they managed to keep their extremely high standards in every project they took on. So with time, the only thing expected of them became extremely distinguished projects that offer valuable homes, convenient and gratifying lifestyles that meet every need imaginable.

Which is why everything that Inertia delivers from medical centers to residential properties falls under the same category which is cutting edge developments with immaculate designs, overlooking scenic vistas and a warm, vibrant community.

And with that very attention to details and caution over quality of design, service and ambiance, Inertia was able to turn its mere name into a guarantee of quality.