Polo Ralph Lauren announces a special collaboration between its global Pink Pony initiative and

Ayady 4040, bringing the brand’s longstanding commitment to the fight against cancer to Egypt

through a partnership dedicated to supporting access to cancer care.

For more than 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight

against cancer. Today, Pink Pony, the Company’s worldwide philanthropic initiative, supports

programs focused on research, screenings, early diagnosis, treatment, education, and patient

navigation. Its mission is to help reduce disparities in cancer care and expand access to quality

treatment at an earlier, more curable stage.

The 2026 Pink Pony collection features a signature black-and-pink color palette across a

curated assortment of iconic Ralph Lauren styles. As part of the initiative in Egypt, a percentage

of net sales from purchases of the collection will be directed to Ayady 4040, supporting its

efforts to provide free cancer treatment to patients in need.

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